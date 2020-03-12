AUBURN | Auburn's spring football practice has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The A-Day game is still scheduled for April 11, but Auburn will continue to assess the situation moving forward according to an Auburn athletics press release. The Tigers were scheduled to begin spring drills Monday. College football teams are permitted to hold 15 practices during the spring.

The conference suspended all SEC competitions along with on- and off-campus recruiting for at least the next 18 days until March 30 and canceled the remainder of the SEC men's basketball tournament.

The NCAA then announced that championships for all remaining winter sports including the men's and women's basketball tournament, and all spring sports including the College World Series, were canceled.

Auburn University announced Thursday that it is transitioning to on-line classes until at least April 10 and students should not return to campus following this week's spring break.