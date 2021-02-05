AuburnSports - Football Performance Center approved

The Auburn Board of Trustees gave the final approval for the $91.9 million Football Performance Center during its quarterly meeting Friday. The 233,400 square foot project is expected to be completed in July of 2022.

AUBURN | Auburn's football coaches and players will be moving into a new Football Performance Center in about 17 months.

The Football Performance Center will be built at the location of the old Hutsell Track located at the corner of West Samford and Biggio Drive. It will include a 138,100 square foot football operations building, a 95,300 square foot indoor practice facility and two natural turf practice fields.

The football ops building will include a weight room, locker room, sports medicine and nutrition, team meeting rooms, football administration, equipment, and laundry.

It has a number of player amenities including a lounge, barbershop, two recording studios and a flight simulator.

The project will be financed by University bonds with the debt service to be paid by Athletics Department Funds.