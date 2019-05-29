News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-29 17:41:06 -0500') }} football Edit

FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Malzahn senses recruiting surge

Iuophbnfo3zhsfqlldzh
Malzahn said Wednesday that several prospects are "really close" to committing to Auburn. (Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics)
Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. | It's almost June and Auburn football has just six players committed to its Class of 2020 recruiting haul.Gus Malzahn expects that to change soon.The Tigers' head coach on Wedn...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}