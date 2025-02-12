Focus turns to Tide

But the top-ranked Tigers were able keep their focus off No. 2 Alabama and fully on Vanderbilt Tuesday night, and it showed.

After all, it’s the biggest basketball game in the history of the state of Alabama and the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in the history of the Southeastern Conference.

AUBURN | It would have been easy for Auburn to look ahead to Saturday.

Auburn walked out of Memorial Gym with an 80-68 victory and will walk into Coleman Coliseum with a perfect 6-0 conference road record.

“There was not going to be one ounce of looking past Vanderbilt to Saturday. Not one,” AU coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network. “We haven't talked about the game at all -- we will starting this week -- because we respected Vanderbilt, the job Mark has done, and their players.

“They were 12-1 in here, and the fact that they play so very, very well, we obviously respected them.”

The Tigers focus can now fully turn to the Tide, which also handled business Tuesday night with a 103-80 win at Texas. AU’s players will have Wednesday off while the coaching staff puts together a gameplan.

They’ll begin full game preparations Thursday with film study and practice.

“The way our team's designed, we just tell each other to focus on one game at a time, and when we get there, when we get to the scout, that's when we're worried about the next team,” senior Denver Jones told the Auburn Network. “That's just what we're about to do now. We're about to get ready for Alabama come Thursday and come out with the W Saturday.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.