AuburnSports - Floyd visits Auburn, still has Tigers on top

Defensive back Emory Floyd earlier this month named Auburn his leader. After a visit Saturday for A-Day, nothing has changed. “Auburn is still No.1,” Floyd said. Floyd, from Hillgrove in Powder Springs, Ga., over the weekend made his first visit to Auburn for the Tigers’ spring scrimmage. His father, brother and friends also made the trip. “We loved it,” Floyd said. “It went really good. I loved the game and the stadium. We watched the game and also met up with some recruits that were there like AJ Harris, Ethan Nation and Holden Geriner.”

Floyd throughout the game kept a close eye on No. 21, former 4-star safety Smoke Monday. “The game was good,” Floyd said. “I liked it a lot. I loved to watch the DBs play, especially Smoke Monday. I really like watching him.” Floyd was unable to meet with any of the coaches – the recruiting dead period is in effect until June 1. He did, however, communicate electronically with cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, defensive coordinator Derek Mason and even coach Bryan Harsin. “I’ve been talking to Coach Etheridge a lot lately,” Floyd said. “He texted me after the game. Coach Mason and Coach Harsin are always checking on me, too.”