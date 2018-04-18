Saraland cornerback Cordale Flott committed to Auburn on Tuesday, but his recruitment isn’t over.

Not completely.

“It’s probably around 85 percent that I’m committed,” Flott said. “I feel really good about Auburn, but my recruitment process is still open.”

So why did Flott commit?

“My family, we all got together and felt like Auburn would be a nice place for me to commit to before spring or to commit for good,” he said. “I feel like Auburn is the best place for me and where I would fit best.”