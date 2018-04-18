Saraland cornerback Cordale Flott committed to Auburn on Tuesday, but his recruitment isn’t over.
Not completely.
“It’s probably around 85 percent that I’m committed,” Flott said. “I feel really good about Auburn, but my recruitment process is still open.”
So why did Flott commit?
“My family, we all got together and felt like Auburn would be a nice place for me to commit to before spring or to commit for good,” he said. “I feel like Auburn is the best place for me and where I would fit best.”
Flott plans to take other visits. He has an official visit set to Arkansas June 8-10 and plans to take official visits to Texas A&M and Louisville, although dates have not been set.
Florida also remains in the mix. Flott visited Gainesville last weekend.
“It came down to (Auburn and Florida),” Flott said of his commitment. “I weighed the pros and cons of both schools and both have nice facilities and football programs, but I felt like Auburn is a great school for me and my family, for getting to the games and staying close together.”
Flott will take an unofficial visit to Auburn “maybe next week” and return later in the process for an official visit.