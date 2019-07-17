“Big Cat was my second visit to Auburn and I really enjoyed it. “It was a different kind of experience, a different kind of visit. It was nice.”

Toafili already has taken several unofficial visits, including multiple trips to Auburn, Florida State and Florida. His most recent visit to Auburn came in June when he was one of 35 top recruits to attend Big Cat.

“I haven’t set any visits, yet, but I’ll be doing it soon,” Toafili said. “Auburn, Florida State, UF and Michigan, those are the schools that will most likely get setup for officials.”

Pinellas Park (Largo, Fla.) running back Lawrance Toafili isn’t sure when he will take official visits, but he’s fairly certain of where he will take four of them.

Toafili utilized the visit to strengthen his bond with Cadillac Williams, Auburn’s first-year running backs coach and a 2005 NFL first-round pick. The relationship with Williams is one of the reasons Toafili has Auburn among his favorites.



“Me and Coach Cadillac have a very strong bond,” Toafili said. “He’s actually been in my shoes and was in them not too long ago – he’s been through the process as a player. Sometimes we just talk and he helps me out a lot and relates to a lot of what I’m talking about. He has a lot of experience, so he can teach me.”

Toafili also likes the feel at Auburn.

“I really like what they are cooking up over there,” Toafili said. “They are going to have a nice team and are building. Also, I like how they are all together. I feel like they all take care of each other and make sure everybody is OK. I like that about Auburn. Whenever I can get back up there, I will for sure do it. I really want to go back.”

Toafili plans to set up his official visits in the coming weeks. He doesn’t have a timetable for making a commitment and doesn’t list a leader.

“Right now, those are the four main schools for me (Auburn, Florida State, Florida and Michigan),” Toafili said. “But I wouldn’t say anybody is ahead of anybody.”

Rivals ranks Toafili, who is six-feet tall and weighs 175 pounds, the No. 23 running back in the 2020 class and No. 68 overall recruit in Florida.