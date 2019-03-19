“It went pretty well,” Shrader said. “Coach (J.B.) Grimes said he likes me and Coach (Gus) Malzahn does, too. They just want to build a good relationship first before they offer.”

He’s still working on that.

AUBURN | Venice (Fla.) offensive tackle Thomas Shrader visited Auburn on Monday, but didn’t leave with an offer.

Shrader isn’t offerless. He has ones from schools like Florida State, Kentucky, Duke, Pitt, Minnesota and West Virginia. He’s hoping to add Auburn to the list soon.



“I like them a lot. My interest level is pretty high,” Shrader said. “I’d consider them a lot (if Auburn offered). They’d definitely be in my top five or top three.”

That has a lot to do with Grimes.

“I like Coach Grimes a lot,” Shrader said. “He means well for his players. He pushes them, but pushes them the right way to get the most out of their potential.”

Shrader’s visit on Monday was his second to Auburn in the past year. He first visited for the Arkansas game in October.

Shrader, who grew up in Clanton, Ala. before moving to Venice, Fla., plans to return to Auburn in the summer or fall.

“I’ll be back,” he said.

And he hopes with an offer.