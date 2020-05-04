Auburn offered Garner Langlo in April, and the offensive tackle from Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Fla.) was prepared for the call. Unintentionally, but prepared. “Coach Gus (Malzahn) called and offered me on FaceTime,” Langlo said. “I was wearing my Auburn shirt when he called, so it worked out pretty well.”

The offer wasn’t a shock to Langlo. He’d been in contact regularly with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell. “Coach Bicknell does a great job of reaching out to me and staying in contact with me,” Langlo said. “The whole Auburn staff does, including the strength coach.” Langlo has developed a good relationship with Bicknell, who is in his first year at Auburn. “Coach Bicknell definitely knows what he’s doing,” Langlo said. “He doesn’t sugarcoat anything and is going to tell you how it is. He’s been around and will be able to help me get to the next level.”