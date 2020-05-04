Florida OT talks Auburn offer
Auburn offered Garner Langlo in April, and the offensive tackle from Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Fla.) was prepared for the call.
Unintentionally, but prepared.
“Coach Gus (Malzahn) called and offered me on FaceTime,” Langlo said. “I was wearing my Auburn shirt when he called, so it worked out pretty well.”
The offer wasn’t a shock to Langlo. He’d been in contact regularly with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell.
“Coach Bicknell does a great job of reaching out to me and staying in contact with me,” Langlo said. “The whole Auburn staff does, including the strength coach.”
Langlo has developed a good relationship with Bicknell, who is in his first year at Auburn.
“Coach Bicknell definitely knows what he’s doing,” Langlo said. “He doesn’t sugarcoat anything and is going to tell you how it is. He’s been around and will be able to help me get to the next level.”
Langlo first met Bicknell during a visit to Auburn, which he took early in the spring before the dead period.
“It was amazing,” Langlo said. “The facilities were nice and they are redoing everything. I like it at Auburn. They produce (NFL) players all the time. I feel like Coach Bicknell is there to stay. I like the culture, the fanbase, War Eagle … everything.”
Auburn was one of many offers Langlo earned in the past few weeks. Among the others were Ole Miss, UConn and Mississippi State. Langlo also has offers from Baylor, Louisville, Kentucky, Kansas and Pitt.
He does not list any favorites.
“I really don’t have any idea where I’m going,” Langlo said. “All the schools are doing great jobs in recruiting me.”
Langlo hopes to have a decision made before the start of his senior season.
“I’ll probably play my senior year committed,” he said. “But if I can’t get to campuses for visits, I’ll probably wait.”
Rivals ranks Langlo, who is 6-feet-7 and 280 pounds, the No. 59 offensive tackle in the 2020 class and No. 90 overall player in Florida.
