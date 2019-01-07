Florida LB ready for weekend visit to Auburn
Rockledge (Fla.) linebacker Octavius Brothers Jr. will arrive in Auburn on Friday for an official visit.
It will be Brothers’ first visit to Auburn, and one that he has been anticipating taking.
“I’m most definitely looking forward to it,” Brothers said. “My mom and dad are coming with me. I’ve never been to Auburn, so I’m looking forward to a lot of stuff. I want to see the facilities, meet the coaches and players and getting all of my questions answered.”
Brothers has been developing relationships with Auburn’s coaches since the Tigers offered in November. The linebacker has been in regular contact with linebackers coach Travis Williams.
“I’ve been texting and talking to Coach Williams now for a couple of months,” Brothers said. “He’s been good getting in touch with me and recruiting me. He’s a really good guy. From what I understand, he speaks the truth and nothing but the truth.”
Williams isn’t the only Auburn coach with whom Brothers has been in contact.
“Coach Malzahn has been recruiting me, too,” Brothers said.
It’s not the typical recruiting approach for the head coach to get involved, but Malzahn’s involvement is having positives effects on Brothers.
“It feels really good to know that the head of the whole program is watching me,” Brothers said. “It’s different. Your position coach recruits you, but when the head coach recruits you, too, and wants you to come to his school, it’s a totally different feeling and I really appreciate it.”
Brothers already has taken official visits to Syracuse and North Carolina. He also has visits scheduled to Georgia Tech (Jan. 18-20) and Ole Miss (Jan. 26-28). He does not list a leader and plans to announce his decision closer to Signing Day (Feb. 6).
In 11 games as a senior, Brothers, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 223 pounds, recorded 99 tackles, 75 solos, six tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries and five interceptions.