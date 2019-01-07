Rockledge (Fla.) linebacker Octavius Brothers Jr. will arrive in Auburn on Friday for an official visit.

It will be Brothers’ first visit to Auburn, and one that he has been anticipating taking.

“I’m most definitely looking forward to it,” Brothers said. “My mom and dad are coming with me. I’ve never been to Auburn, so I’m looking forward to a lot of stuff. I want to see the facilities, meet the coaches and players and getting all of my questions answered.”

Brothers has been developing relationships with Auburn’s coaches since the Tigers offered in November. The linebacker has been in regular contact with linebackers coach Travis Williams.

“I’ve been texting and talking to Coach Williams now for a couple of months,” Brothers said. “He’s been good getting in touch with me and recruiting me. He’s a really good guy. From what I understand, he speaks the truth and nothing but the truth.”