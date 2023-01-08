Florida DB transfer 'loved every minute' of Auburn visit
Tre'Vez Johnson has a history with defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff.
Johnson played under McGriff while he was at Florida and when Johnson entered the transfer portal, he decided to pay Auburn a visit. McGriff was a big reason why.
"Great man," Johnson said of McGriff. "That’s probably one of the best coaches I’ve ever had up until this point of my life. I love him."
The Florida transfer visited Auburn this week, as he's exploring his options to take the next step in his football career. He's also taken visits to South Carolina and Missouri, but his trip to Auburn was smooth from start to finish.
"It’s been great, I can’t complain," Johnson said. "I enjoyed every minute of it. From the time I got off the plane and picked up to now, it’s been great."
Johnson not only spent time with McGriff, but also spent time getting to know secondary coach Zac Etheridge.
"I love him," Johnson said of Etheridge. "From what I’ve seen today and talked to him today, I can't say nothing bad about him. It’s good people around here."
Auburn is battling Missouri and South Carolina for the defensive back, but the Tigers don't have a specific position in mind for him. They see him as a versatile player who can help out anywhere across in secondary.
In three seasons at Florida, Johnson totaled 64 tackles, a sack and two interceptions.
He's looking to make a decision this week, although a date or time is still undetermined.
"[Auburn's] definitely making it hard," Johnson said. "I enjoyed every minute of it."