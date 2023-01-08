Tre'Vez Johnson has a history with defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff. Johnson played under McGriff while he was at Florida and when Johnson entered the transfer portal, he decided to pay Auburn a visit. McGriff was a big reason why. "Great man," Johnson said of McGriff. "That’s probably one of the best coaches I’ve ever had up until this point of my life. I love him."

Tre'Vez Johnson visited Auburn this weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

The Florida transfer visited Auburn this week, as he's exploring his options to take the next step in his football career. He's also taken visits to South Carolina and Missouri, but his trip to Auburn was smooth from start to finish. "It’s been great, I can’t complain," Johnson said. "I enjoyed every minute of it. From the time I got off the plane and picked up to now, it’s been great." Johnson not only spent time with McGriff, but also spent time getting to know secondary coach Zac Etheridge. "I love him," Johnson said of Etheridge. "From what I’ve seen today and talked to him today, I can't say nothing bad about him. It’s good people around here."