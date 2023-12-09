"Just coming up here to chop it up with Coach JG (Garrett)," McCray said. "He's been, you know, recruiting me pretty hard, so just coming up here to chop it up with him."

Defensive end LJ McCray was on Auburn's campus Saturday for an unofficial visit, a day after he visited Florida State.

McCray pledged to Florida back in October, picking the Gators over Auburn and Florida State, both of which are still pushing hard for a flip.

"[Auburn] told me from the get-go, right before I committed, that they were going to recruit me until the end," McCray said. "So, just coming up and chilling."

While on campus, McCray spent plenty of time catching up with his primary recruiter — defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett.

"I feel like I am one of the first guys he has been recruiting since he got the job at Auburn," McCray said. "He has been recruiting me for two-three years now. I feel like the relationship is there for sure."

McCray was also joined by former Florida commit Jamonta Waller, who flipped to the Tigers in November. Now, Auburn is trying to get McCray to do the same. Their message to the No. 136 player in the nation?

"They're still trying to get me here and that I could be a guy they could develop and do a lot of things with," McCray said. "You just look at a guy like Keldric (Faulk) and see what he has done. Watching him from high school and seeing the things he has done. That is pretty cool as well."

He feels like the Tigers have made him a huge priority for their 2024 class, which is sitting at No. 10 in the nation currently.

"Super important," McCray said. "Who doesn't want to be a priority for sure."