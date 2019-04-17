Florida CB visits Auburn, plans return trip for Big Cat
AUBURN | Winter Park (Fla.) cornerback Ethan Pouncey visited Auburn last weekend and got a different vibe than his first visit last summer.
A good vibe.
“It was fun and different from when I was at Auburn the last time,” Pouncey said. “I was at the 7-on-7 camp last summer with my high school team, but this visit I got to see a lot more and I got to be around the players. I could feel the energy a lot better.”
Pouncey arrived in Auburn Saturday morning and stayed until Sunday. His mother and younger siblings were with him on the visit.
Pouncey toured the campus and facilities, attended the spring game and met extensively with cornerbacks coach Marcus Woodson, area recruiter Kodi Burns and coach Gus Malzahn.
“I spent a lot of time with the coaches,” Pouncey said. “Coach Woodson is a real down-to-earth guy, one of the more down-to-earth guys I’ve talked to during the recruiting process. And Coach Burns is very straightforward with me. I like that about him.”
Pouncey’s second visit went well enough to warrant a third. He plans to return to Auburn soon.
“I’m going to try and come back for Big Cat Weekend (June 1),” Pouncey said. “I really like Auburn. Auburn is definitely in my top five.”
Pouncey, who likely will be an early enrollee, is not in a rush to make a commitment.
Auburn, AL 📍🦅 #WDE @MarcusWoodsonAU @KodiBurns @erica_pouncey pic.twitter.com/eNU0qTFViX— EVP (@EthanPouncey) April 16, 2019