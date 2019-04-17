AUBURN | Winter Park (Fla.) cornerback Ethan Pouncey visited Auburn last weekend and got a different vibe than his first visit last summer.

A good vibe.

“It was fun and different from when I was at Auburn the last time,” Pouncey said. “I was at the 7-on-7 camp last summer with my high school team, but this visit I got to see a lot more and I got to be around the players. I could feel the energy a lot better.”

Pouncey arrived in Auburn Saturday morning and stayed until Sunday. His mother and younger siblings were with him on the visit.