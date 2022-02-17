Florida a ‘must-win’ in title chase

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl didn’t waste any time setting the stage. Just minutes after No. 2 Auburn’s 94-80 win over Vanderbilt Wednesday night, Pearl called Saturday’s game at Florida a must-win if the Tigers are to win their fifth-ever SEC regular season championship and second of the Pearl era. “I think Florida is a must-win for us to win the league. I think we have to beat Florida at Florida to win the league,” Pearl told the Auburn Network. “We’ve got to go to Tennessee and we’ve got to go to Mississippi State. If we win down there, that gives us a real, real shot with four games left to think about having a chance to win this thing.”

A fifth SEC regular season championship is within Auburn's grasp. (Nelson Chenault/USA Today images)

At 24-2 overall and 12-1 in the SEC, Auburn holds a two-game lead over both Kentucky and Tennessee with fives games to play. Arkansas is three games back. The game against the Gators is the first of three of four on the road as AU enters one of the toughest stretches of the season. AU returns home next Wednesday against Ole Miss before playing at Tennessee and Mississippi State. The Tigers conclude the regular season at home March 5 against South Carolina.

SEC STANDINGS TEAMS GAMES REMAINING 1. Auburn 12-1 @UF, OM, @UT, @MSU, USC 2. Kentucky 10-3 ALA, LSU, @ARK, OM, @UF 2. Tennessee 10-3 @ARK, @MIZ, AU, @UGA, ARK 4. Arkansas 9-4 UT, @UF, UK, LSU, @UT