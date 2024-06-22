Hugh Freeze has a tendency to flip big-time prospects. He did it down the stretch for the 2023 class, flipping guys like Keldric Faulk, Connor Lew and Kayin Lee. There was the ever-so-famous jump in the pool last July, after Perry Thompson flipped from rival Alabama. Freeze did it again Friday, flipping running back Alvin Henderson from Penn State. Henderson was just one of several recruits committed elsewhere that Auburn is targeting. Who could be next? Will we see another splash at Big Cat Weekend? Here are six prospects that could end up switching their commitment.

Elijah Melendez officially visited Auburn earlier this month. (Rivals.com)

Elijah Melendez, LB — Kissimmee, Fla. Currently committed to Miami, Melendez is still hearing from several other schools and entertaining his options. Auburn, along with Ole Miss and Oklahoma, are working diligently to flip Melendez. Right now, Melendez feels like "all four schools are even," he told Rivals.com, as he heads into his Miami official visit this weekend. Auburn hosted him on an official visit at the beginning of June and the Tigers will get him back on campus July 27 for Big Cat Weekend. That could be a huge visit, one that might even sway Melendez to make the move.

Antonio Coleman, DL — Saraland, Ala. Once an Alabama commit turned Auburn commit, Coleman then flipped back to Alabama in March. Nonetheless, Auburn continues its pursuit for the four-star defensive lineman out of Saraland, hosting him on an official visit June 14-16. The visit went well, as Freeze's determination is something that sticks with Coleman. He's likely to return for Big Cat Weekend, but a final decision won't come until later in the fall near early signing day. Coleman will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend for his official visit.

Derick Smith, WR — Selma, Ala. Another Alabama pledge, Smith is considering just one other school outside of the Crimson Tide and that's Auburn. Largely because of his relationship with wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis, Smith will return next month for Big Cat Weekend. He's planning to return this fall for some games, as he looks to see how this Auburn offense can improve in the second year of the Freeze era.

Nate Marshall, DE — Oak Park, Illinois It's either Auburn or Michigan for the No. 1 defensive end in the country. Not only will Marshall have a decision to make regarding which school he'll sign with, but he has a decision to make for his plans July 27. Big Cat Weekend is that day, but so is Michigan's BBQ at the Big House. There is confidence that Auburn will get him back on campus for their annual event, but Michigan will try to prevent that from happening.

Julian Lewis, QB — Carrollton, Ga. Perhaps the most captivating recruitment in the country, all eyes have been on Julian Lewis this month. Official visits to Indiana, Auburn, USC and Colorado this weekend have filled the five-star's calendar. Auburn appears to be the primary threat to flip Lewis from USC, but it's gonna be a tough battle. Conversations between Auburn, Lewis, and the people surrounding his recruitment are ongoing, but so are the conversations with USC.