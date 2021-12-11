Flanigan on NCAA ruling: 'Sigh of relief'
ATLANTA | Getting notice of probation from the NCAA can never exactly be a good thing, but for the Auburn basketball program and its coaching staff, the punishment handed down on Friday brought an end to a lot of the unexpected.
"I think it was just a sigh of relief that finally, man, we had a decision," Wes Flanigan said. "It's been a long four years just waiting. I think the administration and our compliance offices, those people that do so much work behind the scenes for us, did an unbelievable job for us and our program."
As Bruce Pearl sat out the first of two games required by the NCAA's ruling, Flanigan filled in as interim head coach for the Tigers against Nebraska in State Farm Arena. It didn't affect Auburn, as the Tigers routed the Cornhuskers, 99-68, in front of a pro-Auburn crowd. Wendell Green Jr., who scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half, spoke about the feeling of hearing that the Tigers would face no postseason ban on Friday.
"Once we heard the good news, it made us more excited to play today," the guard said.
Despite the relief from knowing the punishment, Flanigan couldn't help but remember those players who paid the circumstances for the actions of others.
"I think back to guys like Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley basically having to sit out a year, missing basketball for something that they really wasn't responsible for," Flanigan said. "It was adult decisions."
And while this year's Tigers will still be without their leader for one more game, the assistant was proud of how the players handled everything on Saturday.
"Our guys obviously stepped up," Flanigan said. "We were missing our inspiration in Bruce Pearl, a guy who's built this program."