AuburnSports - Flanigan stepping into larger role: 'Our next Isaac Okoro'

But Flanigan spent the offseason working to up his game and now he feels ready to step into a bigger role.

While Okoro was no sharp-shooter — shooting 29% from behind the arc last year — Flangian shot 14.3% from behind the arc.

Last year one could see similarities in the game of Okoro and fellow-freshman Allen Flanigan, but Okoro was more polished all around.

Okoro was the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.9 points per game along with averaging 4.4 rebounds per game all while being tabbed to play a strong role on defense, usually defending the opposition’s best player.

With Isaac Okoro heading to the NBA Draft and looking to be a lottery pick, Auburn has a void to fill in its starting lineup.

“Allen Flanigan has grown a lot. From last year to this year, his decision making is way better now,” center Stretch Akingbola said. “He’s making shots now. He’s finishing at the rim. I see Allen as our next Isaac Okoro. Around the rim, he’s gotten way better. He can take his man to the rim. He’s a great defender on the ball. He’s gotten way better.”

As Flanigan has worked to improve his game, he’s also been forced to work into a leadership role.

With Auburn’s top six from 2019 all gone, Flanigan and some of the other rising sophomores have been thrust into leadership roles.

“This team, you know, we’re young. Stretch [Akingbola], Allen [Flanigan] — those guys have been leading this team in the right direction from last year to this year being more experienced players,” Tyrell Jones said. “Knowing that we’re a young team, everybody has been mature enough to take on leadership roles.”

So far, Flanigan feels like he’s been able to handle the job.

“Preseason practice is going really well,” Flanigan said. “We’re just getting our chemistry down, having more of an impact and learning how to be leaders and take bigger roles this year.”

While Flanigan works to be a leader and a stronger presence on offense, he was a strong on-ball defender his freshman year and will look to continue that this year.

With a roster that’s filled with height and length, defense could prove to be a strong suit of the team.

“At Auburn basketball, we hang our hats on defense, speeding the other team up, forcing turnovers and capitalizing off those turnovers,” Flanigan said. “The defense has been key at practice. I think defense this year will rely a lot on-ball pressure and not letting guys get set up in their half-court sets and run their offense freely.”

Auburn will officially start its season on Thanksgiving day as a part of a multi-team event in Fort Myers, Florida, against St. Joe’s.

Flanigan is ready to start his sophomore campaign.

“Last year, I was a freshman and new to college basketball,” Flanigan said. “With me playing last year, I have a little bit of experience under my belt and get some confidence heading into the season because I’ve been there before.”



