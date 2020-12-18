AuburnSports - Flanigan showing his versatility

“He's strong enough to score through contact, but he's also able and willing to make passes to the perimeter or inside. Very under control.”

"I think in many ways he's tried to fashion game after Isaac, and they play the same exact position,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “Allen backed him up last year. They did work all summer. I think you see it in Al's offensive tempo, attacking the basket under control. They're going to jump in front of him and flop and try to take charges, and he's doing a good job of getting in the lane, taking what the defense gives him.

He’s also one of the most improved, more than quadrupling his scoring average from a year ago.

AUBURN | Doing his best imitation of Isaac Okoro and filling in at point guard, Allen Flanigan has become one of Auburn’s most important and versatile players this season.

Okoro was drafted No. 5 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2020 NBA Draft. Flanigan may not have that high of an upside, but he’s certainly working hard to fill his shoes for the Tigers.

Flanigan has increased his scoring from 3.2 to 13.8 points per game. He’s also averaging 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and shooting .491 from the floor and .387 from 3-point range. Some intense 1-on-1 battles with Okoro during pickup games this summer helped Flanigan prepare for a bigger role.

“It was just me and him, going at it, knowing that he was gonna be a lottery pick. Just going out there and giving it my all, and giving it right back to him,” Flanigan said.

Flanigan has been asked to take on more responsibility than just stepping into the starting lineup for Okoro at the wing. He’s also getting increasing minutes as a backup point guard to freshman Justin Powell.

Powell, Flanigan and Tyrell Jones were all signed as off guards but are having to play at least some point guard as Auburn awaits a ruling from the NCAA on the eligibility of freshman point guard Sharife Cooper.

“I think you'll continue to see Al get some rotations there,” Pearl said. “And, again, we worked Tyrell, JP and Al there for a good portion of the camp, when we knew Sharife wasn't going to be eligible to play — or at least his eligibility hasn't been determined yet, which is still the case. They have not made that decision.”

Auburn hosts Troy Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.