AuburnSports - Flanigan shines in otherwise disappointing loss

It was never going to be easy against No. 1 Gonzaga, and the Tigers fought, but ultimately fell 90-67 to the Bulldogs.

One of the lone positives of the game came from the play of sophomore Allen Flanigan.

Flanigan came into the season as the only player on the roster to start a game last season, but he struggled mightily on offense last year.

Against Gonzaga, Flanigan had a career-high 20 points along with five rebounds and an assist.

"I kind of just played to my strengths," Flanigan said. "They tried to shade my left hand and it gave me room to shoot the ball. Just got to take shots."

He shot 7-of-11 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond-the-arc. During the 2019 season, he shot 39.4% from the field and just a mere 14.3% from deep.

"Yes sir, I feel like I've taken some steps forward," Flanigan said. "I worked a lot on just catch-and-shoot, making shots and being able to play off the dribble and getting my guys shots."