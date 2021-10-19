Flanigan aiming to return at 'highest rate possible'

Flanigan is not able to work with the team in drills and in scrimmages after undergoing Achilles surgery, but that doesn't mean he's not working.

As Auburn basketball works to get ready for the season — which is less than three weeks away — Allen Flanigan is working, too.

“You know, Al’s been working. I know it sounds crazy, but he’s been in the gym," head coach Bruce Pearl said. "He started off in a wheelchair. He started shooting shots — form shots — in a wheelchair, for like, two weeks. He’s doing ball-handling in a wheelchair. Now, he’s out of the wheelchair, he’s standing up, but that’s who he is. That’s who the Flanigan’s are… You wouldn’t expect Al to be doing anything else.”

In early September it was announced that Flanigan had undergone surgery to repair an Achilles injury. Pearl said about 70% of the Achilles ripped, but the doctors were able to sew it back together, allowing for a quicker return than an Achilles rupture.

Auburn offered a timetable of 12-14 weeks before Flanigan can return. Pearl said that's still the case and Flanigan is aiming to return "mid-December."

Tigers fans were able to get a look at Flanigan during Tipoff at Toomer's, when he participated in the 3-point contest. Flanigan still had a boot on and could only shoot off one foot, but still nearly won the contest.

“I’m trying to come back at the highest rate possible," Flanigan said. "So getting my shots up and ball handling, the things I can do, controlling what I can control."

On Tuesday Flanigan posted a video on Instagram walking in a pool without any boot or brace on his foot as he continues to progress.

"I can tell you that Allen wants to play on this year's team. He's excited about this group," Pearl said. "This group, with six newcomers, has worked really hard to try to get to know each other."

After taking such a big step forward from his freshman to sophomore season, Pearl is looking forward to getting one of his key players back in December.

"He was my best shot maker; he was the best guy scoring downhill through contact; the best guy getting to the foul line and delivering at the foul line; and probably our most consistent 3-point shooter and our second-best playmaker," Pearl said. "So I mean he's a very, very valuable player for us. And we're going to miss him until we get him back."