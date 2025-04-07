Five-star WR returns

"It was a smooth day," Morgan said. "The defense kind of had their day, the offense had some plays, but all together it was a pretty good practice."

Five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan returned to the Plains for the first time since January to watch a Saturday scrimmage.

The No. 1 player in Alabama was in Auburn over the weekend.

Morgan spent his time focusing on the wide receivers and quarterbacks during the scrimmage.

"How they're getting coached, what plays they're running," Morgan said. "How they work in different ways to find the players that they need and want to get the ball, how they maneuver in them and get open, stuff like that."

Auburn's been a common visit spot for Morgan, who lives in Alexander City, Ala. He's seen the offense previously, but this year's group has a different look.

"They have a lot of explosive players that can make some great plays, so I'm ready to see what they're going to do this season," Morgan said.

He offered his thoughts on the completely transformed quarterback room, with Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold and true freshman Deuce Knight getting the reps during spring ball.

"I saw Jackson, he got a lot of speed, it looked like," Morgan said. "Deuce, him coming in as a freshman, he looked very comfortable and he looked like he was ready to go, too."

Auburn wide receiver's coach Marcus Davis began recruiting Morgan his freshman year and has been on him ever since. It's that relationship that's led Auburn to being in the spot that it's in right now, with the Tigers a certified contender down the stretch.

"I feel like that communication and connection, relationship with him will always be there," Morgan said. "Whether I come to Auburn or if I don't, I feel like I always can go turn and talk to Coach Davis for anything."