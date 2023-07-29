There were plenty of high-profile recruits on Auburn's campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend. Among the visitors was five-star safety Zaquan Patterson out of Chaminade Madonna High in Hollywood, Fla. He hadn't been on a visit to Auburn since last fall, but it was nice to return for the Tigers' big recruiting event. "I’ve been coming to this school since I was young, it’s always good getting back," Patterson said. "Feels like a family feel here."

Zaquan Patterson visited Auburn for Big Cat Weekend Saturday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Auburn is in Patterson's top five schools, along with Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Miami. They're all relatively on the same level right now, according to Patterson, but all have something in common. "All schools I chose in my top five are schools that I feel like I can play at," Patterson said. "So there’s no real No. 1 school in my top five. I’m really just looking for a place where I really know is home for me." However, Big Cat Weekend certainly gave him something to think about when it comes to Auburn. "They did a great job communicating with my mom, because this is her first time on a visit," Patterson said. "They did a great job explaining to her what they can offer and showing her a good time, let her have fun, let her enjoy herself."