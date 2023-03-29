One of the top prospects in the entire 2024 class, Mike Matthews, was on Auburn's campus Wednesday. It was his first chance to meet the new coaching staff in-person. He also got to tour the Tigers' new football facility, watch a practice and throw on the orange and blue threads for a photoshoot before he left. "It went good," Matthews said. "I liked the energy that was going on here, so I liked it here."

Mike Matthews visited Auburn for a practice Wednesday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

The No. 7 player in the nation and a five-star product out of Lilburn, Georgia, Matthews is being recruited as a wide receiver by Auburn. Wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis is pushing hard for the 6-foot-2 wideout, but being authentic when doing so. "He’s a real down-to-Earth person," Matthews said of Davis. "He’s a real coach. I talked with some players they told me some good about him too, so I like it." Matthews also met with head coach Hugh Freeze, who's been highlighting the Tigers' need for big-time playmakers in the 2024 class as they look to build an elite offense. "He told me a little bit about how he wanted to have big-time players make big plays and how explosive they want to be in the offense," Matthews said. What's the most memorable thing about Auburn? "Probably the culture," Matthews said. "I really know there’s a culture with all the coaches and players is really good and tight and everybody enjoys it here."