The top-rated quarterback in the 2025 class could have been anywhere this weekend. He decided to make the trip to Auburn. USC commit Julian Lewis, who recently reclassified into the 2025 class, made the trek from Carrollton, Ga., to the Plains for a winter visit Saturday. He'd seen Auburn before in football season, but this visit was about something else. "It was just cool to see the environment outside of football," Lewis said. "That was my biggest thing, was to come and see how I felt about the town and Auburn itself, just the environment."

Julian Lewis visited Auburn Saturday. (Ryan Young/Rivals.com)

Lewis, 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, arrived in the afternoon and spent the day exploring campus and conversing with staff members like quarterbacks coach Kent Austin and head coach Hugh Freeze. "It was real good," Lewis said. "It was kind of my first real time getting to sit down and talk to them. It was good to get to know them." Aside from meeting with coaches, Lewis also took in an Auburn basketball game, where the Tigers demolished Ole Miss to remain unbeaten in SEC play. "It was a good experience, coming to watch the basketball game and stuff," Lewis said. "It was a good environment, got to see what the fans are like outside of football and stuff like that." On the football side of things, one thing that's caught his attention about Auburn is the incoming group wide receivers that the Tigers signed in the 2024 class. "I mean, you gotta have guys to throw the ball to," Lewis said. "Kids like Cam Coleman and stuff are people you can get the rock to. That’s our job at the end of the day, so it’s definitely something to look at."