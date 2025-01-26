Five-star OL visits Auburn: 'It was kind of due'

"I felt like it was kind of due," Iheanacho said. "Personally, I haven't been back since spring. You know, when I came down here. I was appreciative of Coach (Hugh) Freeze and Coach (Jake) Thornton's values as men and as coaches. They really target the right things for you as player, and just development-wise, you know, I think that's something I could see myself playing under in the near future."

He hadn't visited Auburn since last spring, and with the Tigers hosting a Junior Day Saturday, the 6-foot-7 lineman determined that the timing was right to return.

Iheanacho was one of several top targets for Auburn at the event, where he met with coaches, talked some football before ending the night watching Auburn basketball take down Tennessee in a top-10 matchup. He especially enjoyed when Auburn went to the free-throw line, where each Auburn make is followed by two claps and an "A-U" from the crowd, something he picked up throughout the game.

"The basketball game was very interesting, to say the least, you know. It was a lower-scoring game, but it was very electric, you know," Iheanacho said. "I'm talking to the fans, you know. They're showing their appreciation, you know, making me feel like a priority here as well."

However, his favorite part of the visit was talking with strength and conditioning coach Dom Strudzinski.

"I feel like that's kind of under-highlighted," Iheanacho said. "I feel like going into the transition, nutrition's a pretty big thing. I want to get on that early, so it's not like a growing pain I have to go through. And like I said, the strength and conditioning coach, he really knows what he's doing. He had Laremy Tunsil down at Ole Miss, and you know, just after having two conversations with him, he really knows what he's talking about, and I think he can take my body to the next level."

He also likes what the offensive line coach Thornton values, both on and off the field.

"I appreciate his values as a man, as a coach," Iheanacho said. "Conversation with him, he was able to break down my film. Showed me really what I was doing well, what I wasn't, what I could do better at. There wasn't a lot I wasn't doing well, like just my film. Overall, like, just how he carries himself, you know, his products, you know, they're there. Doesn't really brag, you know, so, you know, it's like...A great virtue, a great virtue of finding a coach...He sees the vision that this team could have in the next two years, you know, with these players. They're coming in this year to have another year or two and experience knowing the system. It's looking very bright for Auburn."