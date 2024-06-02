It had been a little while since the Ohio State cornerback commit had made the trip from his hometown of Birmingham to the Plains. This weekend he was in town for an official visit.

Throughout his recruiting process, the five-star has taken plenty of trips to Auburn. There wasn't much to see that he hasn't already seen. Rather, this weekend was spent eating good food and catching up with coaches.

"That’s what they do on every official visit, but I most definitely ate good, had fun," Offord said. "Built up the relationship with the coaches, I was in meetings."

Offord committed to Ohio State earlier this year and remains locked in with the Buckeyes, although some other programs continue to push. Auburn, Georgia and Oregon continue to be making the most noise for Offord.

The 6-foot-2 cornerback found himself in Oregon for a visit several weeks ago and will be in Columbus late this month. Auburn's message to the top player in-state?

"Stay in Alabama," Offord said. "They say I’m their No. 1 guy. They’re the only school telling me that."

Originally, Offord was thinking of taking his official visit in the fall during the season. Instead, he elected to do it this weekend.

"It was better because the coaches don't have to worry about focusing on the game," Offord said. "If I do it right now, they ain’t doing nothing, chilling, just building a relationship with them. They don’t have to worry about trying to focus the players. While everybody’s on break, it made sense for me to do it this weekend."