"I know I’m coming back for sure," Franklin said. "I enjoyed the practice, enjoyed the atmosphere and the love coaches showed."

The No. 12 player in the nation was on Auburn's campus Monday, visiting for a spring practice. Following the visit, there's one thing that Franklin knows to be true.

Kamarion Franklin is already planning his next visit to Auburn.

Rated as the top player in Mississippi and the second-best defensive end in the country, the 6-foot-6 lineman holds over 30 offers, with every Power Five conference represented.

Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas are the schools pushing for him the hardest outside of Auburn, but the Tigers have made him one of their top defensive priorities.

"They’ve been recruiting me really well since the new staff came in," Franklin said. "They’re doing a good job recruiting me, staying in touch. Coach [Jeremy] Garrett, Coach Freeze are doing a good job."

Freeze and the defensive line coach Garrett are both from Mississippi, which "stands out" to him and is "huge" in his recruitment. Seeing Garrett's coaching style in person was another major plus of the visit.

"He’s a different coach," Franklin said. "He don’t yell much, he don’t cuss, nothing like that. He’s just a cool, calm, collected coach, so that stood out. He got on the players, I feel like he’d be a good developer."