Five-star CB covers latest Auburn visit

"It was a good environment, just gotta finish," Offord said. "At the same time, it was a good game, both teams battled."

The Ohio State commit continues to sit at the top of the Tigers' recruiting board, as Auburn pursues a flip. With just over a month until early signing day, Offord returned to the Plains for the game against Vanderbilt, where Auburn lost 17-7.

Despite the loss, Auburn's defense allowed just 227 total yards of offense to the Commodores. The defensive performance stood out to Offord.

"They actually looked good, they looked pretty good," Offord said. "It’s just about finishing. You can’t just blame the offense, it’s a team game."

Auburn's defense continues to showcase freshmen and underclassmen, with Jay Crawford coming up with several big plays throughout the contest. Seeing that kind of play from the freshman is something that does catch his eye and playing early is "most definitely" a factor in his recruitment.

"For him to come in and be a big-time impact player, it shows me a lot," Offord said. "The player, Crawford, he’s a coachable player. [Wesley McGriff], he’s a good coach and he knows how to coach his players. That just shows the development right there."

Throughout his recruitment, the message from Auburn has always been the same for Offord.

"Come home," Offord said.

Following the loss to Vanderbilt, Auburn's record drops to 3-6 and the Tigers are heading toward a losing season for the fourth year in a row. However, seeing that record in year two under Hugh Freeze isn't something that's cause for concern for Offord.

"It actually doesn’t," Offord said on if Auburn's record affects his recruitment. "If I’m being real, just rebuilding, that’s all they’re doing."