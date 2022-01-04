Five sleepers for 2022

That will certainly be the case at Auburn, which has a number of open spots, especially on offense, heading into 2022. Below is a look at five players from the 2021 class that didn’t play much last year but could breakout this fall.

WR Tar’Varish Dawson

Wide receiver is one of two positions on offense that could desperately use a young player to step up and earn an important spot. Dawson showed signs that he might play as a true freshman during fall camp but got banged up and wasn’t consistent enough to crack the playing rotation. If he can put it together this year, Dawson has the potential to be a big-play receiver in Auburn’s offense and a dangerous return man on special teams.

DL Lee Hunter

The highest-ranked player in Auburn’s ’21 class, Hunter has impressive quickness for his size but needed to lose weight and get in better shape to play in the SEC. A slimmer Hunter should be hungry to earn a spot in the playing rotation on Auburn’s deep defensive line this spring. The competition will be tight but Hunter’s upside remains high.

DL Marquis Robinson

Robinson was one of just two true freshmen to play on defense this season, which puts him in the driver’s seat when it comes to a young player stepping up on AU’s defensive front. Robinson is a 300 pounder but not as wide-bodied as Hunter. He has the versatility to line up at a couple of spots along the d-line.

OL Colby Smith

The other position on offense that could undoubtedly use a boost from a talented underclassman is the offensive line. Unless a veteran or two elect to return, AU will need at least three new starters. Of the Tigers’ young o-linemen, Smith was the most impressive this fall and will have an opportunity to compete for a starting position. At 6-foot-8 and 314 pounds, Smith has the length to play either tackle position.

LB Joko Willis

Willis, a junior college signee, played in eight games as a redshirt freshman this fall with most of his production coming on special teams. With the Tigers losing two of their top three linebackers, Willis will have an opportunity to be a part of the playing rotation this fall. He’s a hard-hitting, rangy linebacker with a skillset similar to Zakoby McClain.