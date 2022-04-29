Five-run fifth powers Tigers past Georgia

"It was good to see a pitcher that good and to see our young hitters make adjustments," said Auburn head coach Mickey Dean. "They did a really nice job."

Carlee McCondichie's three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth broke the tie and helped power Auburn to a 6-3 win over Georgia Friday night.

One swing of the bat put Auburn in front for good.

Georgia struck first, with a solo home run in the top of the third. Auburn's Sydney Cox answered the Bulldog's blast with one of her own, drawing back to an even 1-1.

Things broke open in the fifth inning, where the Tigers' bats came alive.

Following a pair of singles that put two runners on, McCondichie put one over the center field wall — her fifth career homer — to give Auburn a 4-1 advantage.

Just as quickly as the McCondichie cleared the bases, three straight batters reached to load them right back up for Bri Ellis. Ellis delivered with a line drive to center that fell in for a base hit, scoring two more.

The five-run fifth put Auburn up 6-1.

In the circle, Maddie Penta tossed seven innings, allowing three runs — all of which were solo homers — while striking out seven and walking none.

Auburn is back in action Saturday for Game 2 against Georgia at 6 p.m. CDT on SEC Network+.



