AuburnSports - Five potential breakout players during spring practice

Also, this is the first spring practice for some players after the 2020 spring practice were canceled due to COVID-19.

These will mark the first practices under the new staff, as the offense will have to learn Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo’s system, while the defense will work under Derek Mason.

This season’s spring practices present a unique opportunity for players to find their stride and make a name for themselves.

With spring practice starting on Monday, it’s time to take a look at some potential breakout players during spring practice.

Kobe Hudson — Wide Receiver

Getting things started is someone who received limited playing time in his 2020 freshman season, but shined when he did play.

Hudson, a 4-star receiver from LaGrange, Georgia, caught seven passes for 70 yards last year. He caught a single pass against Georgia, Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas A&M, and had three receptions against Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl.

But Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove are all gone. In terms of wide receivers, only Shedrick Jackson is more experienced than Hudson and Ze’Vian Capers.

Capers also caught seven passes — his for 77 yards and a touchdown — but he was forced to undergo surgery after a leg injury in the Citrus Bowl. It’s unclear his status for spring practice.

Because of that, Hudson is a strong candidate for a breakout spring.

While Jackson is more experienced, he’s been used primarily as a blocking tight end. Hudson can easily use this spring to snatch the new No. 1 receiver option in Auburn’s offense and Bo Nix’s new favorite target.

Brandon Frazier — Tight End

Auburn’s previous staff, namely Chad Morris, had high hopes for Brandon Frazier during his freshman season.

But, Frazier got injured during fall camp and missed a majority of the season, not being able to play until the Tennessee game.

He finished with just two receptions for 13 yards.

That’s not overly concerning, though, and Frazier may still be the most talented tight end on Auburn’s roster.

A 3-star from McKinney, Texas, Frazier is listed at 6-foot-7, 270 pounds. His size makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses and the previous staff lauded his route-running ability.

Harsin has leaned on tight ends heavily in the past, and with starter John Samuel Shenker playing baseball, Frazier has a chance to move his name up the depth chart.

Zykeivous Walker — Defensive line

Zykeivous Walker’s freshman season was relatively quiet with just 14 total tackles and one sack.

However, he came in as a defensive end and ended up playing a decent amount on the inside and just looked a little undersized for the spot.

With a full offseason to undergo strength and conditioning and potentially put on more weight, Walker feels primed for a big spring and big 2021 season.

Especially with Derek Mason, who has plenty of experience running a 3-4 defensive front.

Walker could be strong for Mason and Auburn coming off the edge or playing on the outside.

Spring practices will be an important time for Walker to establish himself as one of the top defensive linemen on the roster, alongside Colby Wooden.

Kilian Zierer — Offensive Tackle

Auburn needs a solution at left tackle. While going out and getting a player from the transfer portal is an option, Kilian Zierer may be an option as well.

Zierer came in as a JUCO tackle, but was forced to sit out the 2020 season recovering from a torn ACL.

Last season, Alec Jackson played left tackle and Austin Troxell played the spot some, too.

If Auburn is looking to compete this season, they need to get better at the spot.

If Zierer is fully healthy from the knee injury, spring practices are an opportunity for him to breakout and prove he’s the guy to protect Bo Nix.

Chris Thompson Jr. — Safety

Safety Chris Thompson Jr. was someone who was highly praised by coaches and his teammates during last season’s fall camp.

Because Smoke Monday, Jordyn Peters and Jamien Sherwood were ahead of him on the depth chart, Thompson’s time on the field was limited.

But now Peters and Sherwood — who said Thompson reminded him a lot of his own game — are gone.

Derek Mason needs someone to step up alongside Monday, and Thompson feels primed to do just that.

Auburn brought in several safeties in the 2021 recruiting class so there will be some competition for Thompson.

The Tigers also have six strong cornerbacks on the roster, so moving one of them to safety remains an option.

But in spring practice, Thompson has an opportunity to lock up the second starting spot at safety.

Auburn’s A-Day game is set for April 17, where the potential breakout players and the rest of Auburn will line up for the first time under Bryan Harsin.