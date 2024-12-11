Five positions Auburn must fill via transfer portal

The transfer portal was feast or famine for Auburn and head coach Hugh Freeze last offseason as the Tigers signed some significant hits (KeAndre Lambert-Smith) while swinging and missing with a couple, Percy Lewis being among them.

The one spot where Auburn could have benefitted the most from the portal last offseason was at quarterback, where Freeze decided to stick with Payton Thorne. With the transfer portal open and the Tigers working to rebound after a 5-7 season, here are the five positions where Auburn must make an impact via transfers.

Quarterback - Let's get the obvious one out of the way. Auburn missed out on signing a difference-maker at quarterback last offseason, and with the departures of Thorne due to graduation and Hank Brown and Holden Geriner to the transfer portal, the Tigers are left with just Walker White and Deuce Knight in the room right now.

Freeze is focused on fixing this with one or probably two transfer signal-callers, most notably Oklahoma's Jackson Darnold and Duke's Maalik Murphy, who have entered the portal. The coach can't miss out on signing a big name going into 2025.