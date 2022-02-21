Five players with most to prove in spring practice

Auburn's spring practice is just a few weeks away with the official start date on March 14th. To get ready for spring ball, we'll take a look at some of the players with the most to prove in practice.

Ze'Vian Capers catches a pass against Kentucky (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

Ze'Vian Capers — WR With the Auburn WR room already thin, and now missing Kobe Hudson, Elijah Canion and Ja'Varrius Johnson, the pressure is back on rising junior Ze'Vian Capers. The former 4-star receiver had high expectations after his freshman season, but instead saw the field less and recorded less yards, receptions and touchdowns. Incoming freshmen Camden Brown and Omari Kelly won't arrive until the summer, so spring practice will be an opportunity for Capers to try and solidify a starting spot. At 6'4" 195 pounds, Capers has the size and has shown all the natural talent to contribute, but hasn't fully put it together yet. The spring is his chance to potentially do that.

Owen Pappoe and Eugene Asante — LB Now that Zakoby McClain is out, the pressure is on to try and replace Auburn's most productive linebacker. Owen Papppoe came in highly rated and has shown flashes of that talent, including a 93 tackle 2020 season, but was injured for most of 2021 and was unable to replicate that production. Well, now it's on him as the returning linebacker with the most experience to be LB1 for Auburn. He's talented, but also needs to refine his run stopping and attacking the gaps in order to try and replace McClain. Along with Pappoe, there's also going to be a lot of pressure on North Carolina transfer Eugene Asante. Asante has a solid amount of experience as a rotational LB at UNC, but will likely be LB No. 2 for Auburn and will need to take on a bigger role.

T.J. Finley — QB When Bo Nix went down last year, T.J. Finley got his audition for the starting QB job to end the season. He completed 56 percent of his passes for 552 yards, four touchdowns and an interception against South Carolina, Alabama and Houston. Granted he played through an injury in the second half against Alabama, but it was not all that impressive. Nix ended up leaving and Auburn responded by going out and getting two transfer quarterbacks. Finley has a lot to prove this spring, especially with his long-range accuracy, if he wants to get the starting job.

Marquise Gilbert — S Smoke Monday is gone now and Auburn has Donovan Kaufman and Zion Puckett returning, but Kaufman may be sticking in a hybrid nickel/safety role. So, JUCO safety Marquise Gilbert is set to potentially inherit a starting safety role for Auburn next year. Gilbert was the No. 1 JUCO safety and the No. 7 overall JUCO player in this year's class and arrived on campus as an early enrollee back in January. With the starting safety spots in limbo, Gilbert can prove himself this spring and solidify a starting role in the secondary for Auburn.