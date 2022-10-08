It took five weeks, but Auburn will finally be the visiting team. The Tigers opened this season with five straight home games, the longest season-opening streak since they did the same in 2016. It meant five straight weeks of welcoming tons of recruits to campus, showcasing Jordan-Hare Stadium, game day experiences and Auburn Tiger football. Let's review some of the top recruits that Auburn got on campus for the season-opening home stand and any progress that might have been made with them.

The Carver Montgomery duo of James Smith and Jaquavious Russaw have been high on Auburn's list for a while. Smith and Russaw made a surprise appearance at the Mercer game, and also visited for the Penn State game and LSU game during the home stand. While the two were disappointed with how Auburn performed against Penn State, the two noted how the team progressed a couple weeks later against LSU. They'll officially visit Florida next week, one of their top six schools. Auburn, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama State

Safety commit Terrance Love has been working hard to flip several of his teammates at Langston Hughes that are committed elsewhere. Perhaps none more than tight end Jelani Thurman, who's currently committed to Ohio State. Love has been preaching to Thurman playing time and opportunity at Auburn, where tight ends are utilized fairly often. Current tight end John Samuel Shenker is third on the team in receptions.

Georgia commit Johnathan "Bo" Hughley and North Carolina commit Joshua Horton have also tagged along on a pair of trips to Auburn, for the Penn State game and the LSU game. The two big men of the Langston Five are still firm in their commitments elsewhere, but Auburn continues to show interest in them. It's the reason why Hughley made multiple trips to Auburn over the five-game home stand. Hughley is generating interest from both Auburn and LSU still, but Auburn stays in contact more than LSU does, he said after the LSU game. Defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh is staying on Horton, who is still listening to those recruiting him. That does not mean he's going to de-commit anytime soon, he's still locked in with the Tar Heels, but for now he's not shutting down those reaching out to him.

Prentiss "Air" Noland rounds out the big-time targets out of Langston Hughes and remains uncommitted, although it is still early in his recruitment. The 2024 quarterback communicates with the Auburn coaching staff often and was in town for a pair of games. Going forward, Auburn could be a major factor in his recruitment.

Committed to Florida State, Keldric Faulk wants to go where he's needed. Auburn needs a guy like Faulk, who is one of the top edge rushers in the country and lives an hour and a half away from Auburn in Highland Home, Ala. Auburn's edge coach Roc Bellantoni keeps in contact with Faulk and prior to his commitment, it seemed like Florida State and Auburn were the ones most in the race. The Tigers have ground to make up, but getting him on campus twice during the home stand was a crucial part in staying in his vision.

Auburn hosted Darron Reed three times this home stand. He was here for the Mercer game, Penn State game and the LSU game. He's committed to LSU and it looks to be a tall task to flip Reed.

Gabriel Harris is buddies with Auburn wide receiver commit Adam Hopkins, who keeps in touch with his former teammate. Harris visited with the IMG Academy for the Missouri game and is a Georgia commit, but did use an official visit on Auburn back in the summer. Auburn's coaching staff and Hopkins will continue working to convince Harris that the right move for him is Auburn.

Auburn made a big impression on Rueben Bain during his visit for the LSU game. The uncommitted edge rusher out of Miami said that Auburn was one of his top schools following the game. Miami is another school that's a favorite of Bain, who plans to see Auburn again at some point this season. He'll try to make it back for either the Arkansas or Texas A&M game, but if he's unable to make either of those, he'll try to see Auburn on the road.

Alex Sanford took his official visit the weekend of the LSU game, and while committed to Arkansas, it might have opened his eyes a little bit. Auburn stayed in contact with Sanford even after his commitment to Arkansas and his relationship with the Auburn coaching staff is what led to an official visit. He might make a return to Auburn this season as the Tigers continue to push for a flip.