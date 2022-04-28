Five freshmen set to make an immediate impact

With some holes on the roster, specifically depth-wise, Auburn's freshmen will be counted on to immediately step into big roles when they step onto the Plains. Some of whom have already been on campus for a while and stood out during spring practice, others yet to arrive. Taking a look at five freshmen who should immediately crack the depth chart and find a way on the field during their freshman season. NOTE: This is part one of a series looking at players in each class (Freshman, Sophomore, etc.). Players class is determined by what Auburn lists them as on the athletics website, not how long they've been on campus. i.e. Jayson Jones, who transferred in and is listed as a sophomore by Auburn.

WR Jay Fair runs through drills during spring practice. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

Jay Fair — WR Starting with an early enrollee at a major position of need, Jay Fair was instantly thrust into playing time this spring. Of Auburn's three WR signees Fair was rated the lowest by Rivals, but has blazing speed and plays bigger than his listed height of 5-foot-10. That size and speed allows him to play on the outside, but he also got some looks and a first chance to play slot this spring. Along with that he was also getting work as a punt and kick returner on special teams. Auburn had six other scholarship receivers go through spring practice alongside Fair, seven if you include hybrid Landen King, Camden Brown and Omari Kelly are on the way this summer, but Fair going through spring practice gives him a leg up to work his way into the playing rotation at a thin spot this fall, especially if Auburn proves to be unsuccessful on landing a receiver or two through the portal. Fair caught two passes for 14 yards in the A-Day game.

Camden Brown — WR Sticking in the wide receiver room, Camden Brown was an Early Signing Day addition and a big one at that. Literally and physically. Brown checks in at 6'3", 190 pounds, and fills all the boxes to play on the outside as a big-bodied, 'go up and get it' receiver for Auburn. Playing at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, Brown already has plenty of experience playing against high-level competition and should be able to make up for missing out on spring practice. And again, it's a thin wide receiver room. The opportunity to immediately step in and crack the depth chart is there for Brown this summer.

Caleb Wooden — S Arguably no one had a better and bigger spring to improve their stock than Caleb Wooden. Written off by some as a courtesy signing to keep older brother Colby in town longer, Caleb proved that not only does he belong, he's ready to immediately step in and help Auburn this fall. On the first day of spring ball Wooden had a scoop-and-score and an interception, but the big plays didn't stop there. Wooden also had another interception in a scrimmage and three tackles and a tackle for loss during A-Day. Wooden quickly earned his stripes this spring and has made things interesting to potentially be a day one starter at safety this fall. "Man, with him, I think it starts with energy," DC Jeff Schmedding said. "He's got a good vibe about him. You get around him, I think that's something to be said, obviously, with how he was raised and things like that. "We talk to our guys that, ultimately, you're judged and remembered by how you made people feel. When that guy's in the room, there's more energy — that's the bottom line. He wants to be really, really good." Zion Puckett will return after being limited in the spring and figures to return to his starting spot, but Wooden has made the case after this spring to start alongside him. And if he doesn't he'll certainly be in the rotation.



Damari Alston — RB Arriving this summer, a lot of fans know Damari Alston for his recruiting efforts on Twitter. And for good reason. But he'll quickly make you familiar with his game this fall. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter are RB1 and RB2, but Alston should compete with Sean Jackson for RB3 duties and should see a fair amount of carries this fall should he earn the RB3 spot. "You know, I truly think he's a young man that can come in and contribute," RB coach Cadillac Williams said. "I think he's wise beyond his years. I think just mentally, he's a mentally tough person. Not only physically, but, like I said, wise beyond his years. A guy who runs behind his pads, one-cut runner, excellent vision. "Just have that demeanor with him when you watch film, man, he's just a natural runner between the tackles. Just gets yards and break tackles." Last year Auburn opted to use its RB3 in Shaun Shivers in a pass-catching, third down role, and while Alston certainly can do that he figures to see more of a rotational carry role this fall.