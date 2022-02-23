Five biggest player-question marks going into spring practice

Auburn's spring practice is just a few weeks away with the official start date on March 14th. To get ready for spring ball, we'll take a look at some of the players who are the biggest question marks of this team.

Jeremiah Wright goes through a drill in practice. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

Robby Ashford — QB There might not be any bigger question mark than the former Oregon QB transfer in Robby Ashford. The only tape on Ashford from his time at Oregon comes from the Ducks' spring game as he did not appear in any games during his two years there. Auburn and former OC Austin Davis liked what little it saw from Ashford and from his high school days and went out to get him. Ashford was hurt and missed seven games as a senior at Hoover, but threw for 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns in the six games he played in. He added 247 yards on the ground, too. The early reviews of Ashford at Auburn have been positive and with his athleticism, he'll have a chance to truly compete for the starting gig.

Jeremiah Wright — OL Jeremiah Wright quickly moved from the offensive line to the defensive line at Auburn and started getting rave reviews. Last spring, though, Wright tore his ACL and was forced to miss the entire season. By the end of the year and in bowl practice he was back to getting in work, and that was back on the offensive line over at right guard. With Auburn's lack of depth on the o-line, he's a welcomed addition to that group. And he has the versatility and size to play guard or tackle for Auburn once he's fully worked back in. Almost all of Auburn's veterans opted to return along the o-line, but taking a year to sit and learn as a backup and rotational player may be good for Wright. But he also has enough talent that he very well could compete for a starting spot somewhere.

Shedrick Jackson — WR Shedrick Jackson was really only used as a blocking receiver his first three years and had 10 career receptions. He quadrupled that last year with 40 receptions for 527 yards and a touchdown. As the year went on he continued to improve and was improving as a pass catcher. Now with Kobe Hudson gone and the wide receiver room thin, there's even more pressure on Jackson to solidify himself as a WR1. Whether or not he's able to do that in the spring will likely impact how aggressive Auburn is in the transfer portal for more wide receivers.

Dylan Brooks — EDGE The second-highest-rated player in the Class of 2020 for Auburn, Dylan Brooks did not end up seeing the field during his freshman year, Brooks has immense physical talent, but still required some technique work and refining his skills coming out of high school. Did he take that step forward last year? Well, Auburn and the fans will pretty quickly find out because he's slotted to be an immediate backup to Derick Hall and Eku Leota now that Romello Height is gone. The pressure is on for Brooks, and an opportunity to solidify his spot in the rotation is available, but it's unclear whether or not Brooks will be able to get it done.