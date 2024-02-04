"I liked it," Pettijohn said. "It really surprised me. I love the facilities and the coaches. I like talking to coach (Hugh) Freeze too."

Riley Pettijohn made the trip from his hometown of McKinney, Texas, to the Plains for an unofficial visit over the weekend, his first time in Auburn.

The top linebacker in the country was in Auburn Saturday.

Pettijohn, 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, got to see campus for the first time and meet with multiple coaches during his visit.

"I like the newer staff," Pettijohn said. "I know some people left, but I like the direction they’re headed in."

One newer member on Auburn's staff is DJ Durkin, who will serve as the Tigers' defensive coordinator. Durkin recruited Pettijohn while on staff at Texas A&M, so there was already a prior relationship.

"I like the way he plays defense," Pettijohn said. "They get after the quarterback and a lot of pressure."

He also got to speak with his position coach, Josh Aldridge.

"I just like what they see for me and how I would fit into their defense," Pettijohn said. "Just getting to talk to coach Aldridge was fun."

Auburn sees him fitting in as a will linebacker, with flexibility to move around on the defense.