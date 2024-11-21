First game day visit 'amazing' for '26 WR

"I had an amazing time," Mathews said. "Watching Cam Coleman play, I could see myself playing like that. It was outstanding, that one-handed catch especially."

The wide receiver out of Leakesville, Miss., attended a camp with Auburn over the summer, but his most recent visit for the UL Monroe game was his first game day experience on the Plains.

Saturday, he made his way to campus for a second time.

Mathews, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, holds four offers currently. Three of them come from SEC programs, as Georgia State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Auburn have all offered.

"It’s showing that they have a lot of interest in me," Mathews said. "Not a lot of people look at me like that and it’s showing they’re really interested."

Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis was in Mississippi during the Tigers' bye week a couple weeks ago and made a stop to see Mathews while on the road.

"It showed a lot," Mathews said. "Showed that he would come down to Mississippi, he would really like for me to play for him."

When Mathews returned to Auburn last week, he got to catch up with Davis and head coach Hugh Freeze, although his conversation with Freeze was not as long. Where does Auburn sit in his recruitment following the visit?

"I really don’t have too many offers, but it’s up (there)," Mathews said. "Especially with them inviting me to this game, the time I had, going up real fast... I’d love to come back up."