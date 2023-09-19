Auburn is sitting in a good spot with Tavaris Dice. The Tigers hosted the 6-foot-4 offensive lineman for a visit over the weekend, as he took in his first Auburn game. Overall, he feels like the program is heading in the right direction. "It was really good, the atmosphere was good," Dice said. "It was exciting, Auburn played a really good game tonight and really I could tell that they’re making something new here. With Hugh Freeze here, he’s really making the program different."

Tavaris Dice visited Auburn for the Samford game. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Saturday was Dice's first experience of an Auburn game day, but it won't be his last. "I’m gonna come back with my family the next time I come," Dice said. "I know for sure I’m gonna come back up here." He hasn't decided on a date yet, as Auburn sits high in his recruitment at the moment. Other schools up there include LSU, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee. One of the reasons why Auburn is getting a good look from him is offensive line coach Jake Thornton. "I’m not gonna lie, he’s coming into my recruitment and I really like him a lot," Dice said. "The way his o-line is developing and plus they got an old o-line, so coming in and my class, that’ll be really big for me."