Finley, Wooden brothers stand out in scrimmage

"He's around the ball," Bryan Harsin said of the younger Wooden. "He continues to be around the ball. A young player continues to learn. He has fun out there. He's got some confidence out there when the ball is in the air."

A couple of new guys also made noise in Caleb Wooden and Dylan Brooks, who recorded two sacks.

Auburn took part in its first scrimmage of spring practice on Friday, and some familiar names stood out among the day's best performances. Quarterback T.J. Finley completed 7-of-10 passes, Tank Bigsby ran for a touchdown while carrying the ball nine times, and Colby Wooden continued to be a force along the defensive line.

Near the end of the scrimmage and matched up against Ze'Vian Capers, Wooden kept up stride-for-stride with the receiver on a pass in the corner of the end zone, coming down with the pick. It's a recurring theme for the freshman to create turnovers this spring.

Overall, Harsin was happy with the team's energy in Jordan-Hare Stadium, stating that the staff and players will learn from watching the scrimmage film.

"Great to see guys get reps and play under live conditions," the coach said. "A lot of what they will do the rest of spring practice has to do with what we see on the tape from today."

And, as far as seeing Bigsby back as a punt returner, Harsin couldn't help but give a slight smile.

"We're working on it," he said. "We're trying to find returners. That's a part of spring: who are those guys going to be."