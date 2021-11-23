Finley 'praying' Hudson returns for Iron Bowl

AUBURN | To pull off the upset against Alabama on Saturday, Auburn needs all of its offensive weapons to be at their best. This ranges from quarterback T.J. Finley to Tank Bigsby in the backfield to every receiver and tight end that takes the field. One key asset the Tigers missed against South Carolina was Kobe Hudson. Finley is hoping that he has him in his arsenal in the Iron Bowl.

"Kobe's a great receiver for us," the quarterback said. "I think he would have helped us a lot in the slot ... So I hope we can get Kobe back this week."

Yes, getting Hudson on the field against the Crimson Tide would provide a big boost for Auburn's chances of creating some madness on the final day of the regular season. The sophomore became a reliable target for Bo Nix and seems to have a good rapport with Finley.