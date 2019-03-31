“I’m just so happy for the kids. They trusted the process, they bought in, we overcame great adversity and it’s a great story. We’re a very unlikely participant in the Final Four.”

“Holy cow. Unbelievable. I can’t believe it. Auburn is going to the Final Four. And our fans are going to the Final Four, our program is going to the Final Four,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network.

The pair combined for 50 points to lead the Tigers to a 77-71 win over Kentucky in overtime to earn their first trip to the Final Four in school history.

Auburn does indeed have Jared Harper. And Bryce Brown from way downtown.

Tied 60-60, Horace Spencer missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but Jared Harper scored 12 points in overtime to clinch the biggest victory in program history.

Auburn beat Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky — three programs that have combined for 52 Final Fours and 17 national championships — in its march through the Midwest Regional bracket.

Harper finished with a team-high 26 points, making 6 of 6 free throws in overtime. Brown had 24 including 17 in the second half as he made all six of his field goal attempts.

Auburn trailed by as much as 11 in the first half before cutting it to five at the break. Pearl inserted Danjel Purifoy and Samir Doughty in the starting lineup to start the second half.

"I though the change in the starting lineup for the start of the second half and the way we came out defensively with great effort and energy really made a difference," Pearl said. "Samir Doughty quietly had a tremendous ballgame."



Doughty and Purifoy had a team-high seven rebounds apiece as Auburn was out-rebounded by a much bigger UK team just 41-37.

Auburn, winners of 12 consecutive games since a 27-point defeat at Kentucky Feb. 23, did it without their top rebounder and one of their top scorers after Chuma Okeke suffered a season-ending knee injury in Friday’s win over North Carolina.

Auburn, which improves to 30-9, will play Virginia Saturday in the Final Four in Minneapolis.