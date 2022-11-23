Wendell Green is the most complete point guard in America. The junior guard is an elite shooter and facilitator, but he also is excellent at driving and finishing or kicking and he also is a solid rebounder and defender for his size. Green showed a little bit of everything in Auburn's 85-64 win over Bradley on Tuesday. Here's a deeper look:

HALF-COURT I'm going to use the word manipulation a lot when I talk about Green. The junior guard is excellent at fooling defenses with his eyes and movements and he was doing exactly that against Bradley.

His hesitations (hesis) are smooth and he was killing Bradley with them all night. The Braves doubled him up top, so he hits them with a hesi that freezes both defenders. From there, he commits to the drive forcing a rotation and opening up a wide-open dunk for Jaylin Williams.

Again, manipulation. Bradley was hedging on Auburn's pick-and-roll action for most of the night. An elite facilitator and lob threat can beat a hedge more often than not if they run their stuff right. It's run perfectly here. To beat the hedge, Green once again hesitates a little bit and absolutely froze the hedging defender. That little pause is all Green needed as Cardwell was rolling to the basket and was by himself once Green froze his man.

Hey, an entry pass after a strong seal. Entry passes can be tough, but Green simply lobs it up for Broome who has defender sealed and beat, and he's able to finish down low with ease. Spoiler: this connection will happen a lot throughout the season.

TRANSITION Auburn is at its best when it is able to rebound a miss and run in transition. Green is the leader of that, and he was cooking Bradley as the facilitator of Auburn's break opportunities.

The lesson here is always be running and ready when Green is leading the break. Here, he receives an outlet and is moving fast, but he's also calm and under control with his head up. There's a 5-on-4 created here simply because Auburn ran and one of Bradley's guys didn't. Green sees the advantage and bullets in a dime to Yohan Traore who finishes easily.

This is just off a regular miss. Green starts running ASAP and is already ahead of three Bradley defenders creating a massive advantage. The two that are down the court crash on Green and he dumps it off to Chris Moore for a simple finish. Auburn will kill teams in transition like this and it starts with Green.

FINISHER If I had to describe Green in a word I'd go with crafty. He's only 5-foot-11, but the guard can finish around anyone due to his craftiness around the rim.

Going to use the word manipulation again. Bradley hedged here, and Green's man is trailing him, so Green stares down Broome the whole time. This forces Broome's man to stay with him and not rotate over to stop Green, and Green goes to the reverse and finishes.

A final possession that resulted in points. Green was defended well at first but blew by his man after the backout. His defender had a good bit of size on Green and likely would've blocked the shot had Green gone straight up. Instead, the guard hesitated a bit and scooped in the layup which froze his man and didn't allow him to get a real contest there.

Green is strong and can finish through contact. This was a transition possession, and despite being bumped, he is still able to finish through contact. Very impressive body control here as well.

There's just no way I wasn't going to talk about Green's shooting. In the young season, Green is shooting 40% from deep - an impressive number by itself, but a more impressive number considering how he gets his looks.

Manipulation, once again. He had been abusing the defense with the pick-and-roll lobs and finishes, so the defense is fully expecting a drive. Instead, it's a step-back three that creates an absurd amount of space.