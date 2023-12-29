Auburn's 2024 class is essentially wrapped up, aside from the continued pursuit of five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams. That being said, let's turn our attention to the 2025 class, which already has eight commits and is ranked as the No. 4 class in the nation. Who could join the class? Who are some names to monitor heading into the new year? We've already covered 11 players on offense, now it's time to wrap things up with the defense. Note: This list doesn't include any Auburn commits.

Na'eem Offord is a top priority for Auburn. (Caleb Jones/Rivals.com)

DEFENSIVE LINE Four out of the eight commitments in the 2025 class are defensive linemen. Jeremy Garrett's been busy, flipping Antonio Coleman from Alabama and landing commitments from Malik Autry, Jourdin Crawford and Kalen Edwards. There are still plenty of defensive linemen that Auburn is targeting, so we'll review five that I consider top priorities. Let's start with Mississippi native Andrew Maddox, the No. 29 player in the nation who's seen plenty of love from Power Five programs across the country. Auburn hosted him for an unofficial game day visit earlier this year in September, as the Tigers work to pull him away from his home state. Both Garrett and Hugh Freeze are originally from Mississippi, which typically can give a slight boost in a recruitment. We'll see how this one plays out down the stretch, as Maddox hasn't quite narrowed things down yet.

Alabama commit Zion Grady picked the Crimson Tide in November over Auburn, Georgia and Florida State. However, this is a battle that Auburn isn't giving up on and will continue to pursue the 6-foot-4 defensive end. Originally from Troy, Grady has a strong relationship with Zac Etheridge and Auburn isn't likely out of the picture. Expect the Tigers to fight hard for Grady over the next year.

Jared Smith made headlines in the fall when he elected to transfer from Spain Park to Thompson late in the season. Several SEC programs are in on Smith right now, who visited Auburn several times this fall for game day visits. Auburn is in the mix along with Alabama, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida State. The culture and energy that the coaching staff is implementing, along with the chance of playing early are a few things that stick out to the 6-foot-5 defensive end about Auburn.

Auburn saw four-star Reginald Vaughn at one of the Tigers' camps over the summer and offered the 6-foot-2 defensive lineman right away. He made his way from Mississippi to Auburn in the fall for the Samford game, his first game day experience on the Plains. Expect Ole Miss and Mississippi State to be in the mix here, along with a few other SEC and ACC programs.

Four-star defensive end Grayshaun Swain has close to 15 offers, with Auburn, Tennessee, Louisville and Florida State communicating the most with him. Alabama continues to keep in contact, but the Crimson Tide have not yet offered. This could be one to monitor heading into the new year, but if Alabama offers, expect the Crimson Tide to be an early favorite.

LINEBACKER Auburn holds one linebacker commit currently in Jakaleb Faulk, but two others catch my eye the most. Eric Winters, out of Enterprise, Ala., is extremely familiar with Auburn. He visited the Plains three times this fall for game day visits, with Auburn sitting near the top of his recruitment. The Tigers were one of the first programs to reach out and offer the 6-foot-2 linebacker, who I consider to be an Auburn lean at the moment.

Another name of note is Georgia commit Jadon Perlotte, who's flirted a good bit with Auburn. Ever since his visit for Big Cat Weekend in July, Perlotte's kept close tabs with Auburn and vice versa. Multiple game day visits have been made for the Buford standout, who's been committed to the Bulldogs for just over a year. Florida is also thought to be pushing for a flip.

DEFENSIVE BACK With one defensive back, Kendarius Reddick, on board, the Tigers are targeting some other big-time playmakers in the secondary for their 2025 class. Na'eem Offord is a huge target, the five-star out of Birmingham who's become a high priority guy for Auburn. Offord's been to campus plenty of times, as things continue to look good for Auburn in its pursuit of the No. 9 player in the nation.

Anquon Fegans is another top-50 player in the country that Auburn appears to be in good standing with. Hugh Freeze made Fegans a priority and is the main recruiter of the Thompson product, which Fegans likes. He most recently made a trip to Auburn the weekend before the dead period began, as the Tigers continue to put the full-court press on him.

Four-star safety Jarcoby Hopson last was on Auburn's campus for the Iron Bowl and it went extremely well, as the Tigers are "moving in the right direction." Ole Miss and Alabama are also considered to be heavy in the mix for Hopson, but Auburn appears to be making strides. Hopson's recruitment could be one to keep an eye on as it seriously develops in 2024.

