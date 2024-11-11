FG problems has Freeze reconsidering 4th down

Auburn is used to having kickers that are as close to automatic as a human being can be, so what's happening with the Tigers this year is an anomaly. Hugh Freeze and his staff expected Alex McPherson to be that kind of kicker this season after a perfect 2023, but an ongoing illness has kept the sophomore out of all but one game.

As of this past Friday, McPherson is still unable to practice, so Towns McGough is still in charge when the Tigers need a field goal. The only problem is that the true freshman has struggled lately, missing six of his last nine attempts.

In the losses to Missouri and Vanderbilt, those misses were costly. So, with McPherson still out and McGough not being reliable, has it changed the way Freeze thinks about how he calls plays when in field-goal range?