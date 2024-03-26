The 6-foot-1 safety who plays for Thompson in Alabaster, Ala., visited to meet with coaches, see some old teammates and watch practice.

He found himself back on the Plains Tuesday.

It had been nearly two months since Anquon Fegans had visited Auburn.

When it comes to Kelly, the secondary coach doesn't have to say much. Fegans knows what he's accomplished in coaching and it's the thing that sticks out the most to him.

"His history speaks for itself," Fegans said.

He enjoyed how "intense" the Tigers practiced and kept a close eye on a couple Tigers in particular. Fegans watched his former Thompson teammate Kaleb Harris and former Anniston teammate Antonio Kite get after it during Auburn's Tuesday practice.

"Hard," Fegans said on how much the two are pushing for him to join them. "They love it here."

In no rush to make a decision, Fegans has a busy summer ahead that will continue into the fall. He's got plans to visit Oregon unofficially soon before beginning a journey of four straight weekends on the road.

He'll officially visit Clemson May 31-June 2, Miami June 7-9, Georgia June 14-16 and Washington June 21-23. Auburn will get an official visit later this fall.

What sticks out about Auburn?

"The people," Fegans said. "It’s always good just talking."