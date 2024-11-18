Fegans loving 'everything' about Auburn defense

"It was pretty fun, this is my home, so it was good winning down here," Fegans said. "First half we played good, second half we played kinda sluggish. We gotta learn how to finish and keep on pushing."

Thompson entered Duck Samford Stadium with three losses on its resume, but the Warriors — which feature Auburn commits Anquon Fegans , Jared Smith and John McGuire — have extensive playoff experience. They know that when the playoffs start, it's a whole new season, and Thompson advanced with a 34-21 victory over the 1-seeded Auburn High Tigers.

By the time the night was over, the Tigers' perfect season was over.

Fegans committed to Auburn just a couple days after the Tigers' Big Cat Weekend and has remained firm in his pledge since. He's been to nearly every Auburn home game this fall, and even with a couple visits elsewhere, he still feels 'pretty good' about his commitment to Auburn.

It's especially encouraging to see guys like his former high school teammate Kaleb Harris excel as a true freshman for the Tigers, knowing that he'll fill that role next season.

"We still got things to work on, but you know how it goes," Fegans. "Still start next year as a freshman. Seeing them doing it, it gives me a lot of boost."

What does Fegans like about what Auburn's done at defense this season?

"Everything for real," Fegans said. "We’re lacking the back end, but that’s why Coach (Charles) Kelly is bringing in the class he’s bringing in."

Fegans plans to sign with Auburn early and enroll for the spring semester.