Kensley Faustin found a lot to like about Auburn on his official visit. The four-star safety out of Naples, Florida, spent the weekend familiarizing himself with Auburn's coaching staff, facilities and campus. Overall, his expectations were met and the Tigers have solidified themselves as a contender going forward. "Visit went great," Faustin said. "Everything I expected went great...I like everything about it. It’s a small town, not too much to do. I like that because I’m not a big party person – and I like how everything is so close by."

Kensley Faustin took his official visit to Auburn over the weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Faustin's favorite part of the visit was sitting down with secondary coach Zac Etheridge, breaking down his film and comparing how he could fit in with the Tigers' defensive schemes. "It caught me by surprise of how easy it is that I could fit in the scheme," Faustin said. "Then how I’d transfer it over and how we play basically the same defense in high school." The 6-foot safety also spent time speaking with head coach Hugh Freeze. "I believe that he’s a great man and he’s going to be a great coach," Faustin said. "Just sitting down talking to him – a lot of expectation is from him because he’s in the SEC now. With Auburn, there’s a lot of expectations and it’s either you’re about it or you’re not about it." Auburn sees Faustin as a versatile defender who can play safety, star or nickel. The chance for early playing time is also important to Faustin. "I’m gonna early enroll, be where I want to be in spring, and then just to get to it," Faustin said. "In this generation of football, it’s either you’re ready or not."