Keldric Faulk had been committed to Florida State since July. Auburn made a final push in the days leading up to early signing day and it was enough to flip the four-star edge out of Highland Home, Ala., just in time for him to sign early. He had visited the Plains for several games and the Tigers recruited him relentlessly. Although defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett didn't join the staff until the beginning of this month, he was quick to recruit Faulk. "He’s really trying to invest in me," Faulk said of Garrett earlier this month. "When we talk, we talk for hours at a time."

Auburn was in Faulk's original top four schools, along with Florida State, Florida and Clemson. It seemed early on that the Tigers might be the program to beat, before Florida State swooped in and began pushing hard for him. An official visit to Tallahassee in late June seemed to seal the deal for Faulk, as he committed to the Seminoles less than two weeks later. As the season rolled around, Auburn still kept in touch with Faulk, as the Tigers were the most consistent in talking with him outside of Florida State. He visited a couple of games early on in the season and last appeared on campus for the Texas A&M game Nov. 12.