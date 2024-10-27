Familiar foe for Pegues

in other news
Pearl looking for Johnson to be more aggressive
Heading into his final season of college basketball, Bruce Pearl is looking for a more aggressive Chaney Johnson
Auburn commits in action: Week 10
Game information for every Auburn commit and their high school game this week.
STULTZ: Rambling from the Commonwealth
On speaking at my high school, best fries, a sticky note monster, Cam Coleman, Mizzou and other topics.
Freshmen stepping up on OL
DeAndre Carter is getting reps with the first-team on Auburn’s offensive line.
HOT BOARD: Offense
Checking in on the latest with some of Auburn's top targets on the offensive side of the ball and the Tigers' chances.
AUBURN | JP Pegues played for Furman in a private scrimmage at Auburn last year.
Sunday, he’ll be playing for the Tigers against the Paladins in a charity exhibition game in Greenville, S.C.
Pegues, a point guard, was a key offseason addition for Auburn, which will enter Bruce Pearl’s 11th season with 10 scholarship seniors and a No. 11 preseason ranking.
“I thought JP had a really good summer. I thought he had a really good start to the fall,” said Pearl. “And then, for about two or three weeks, he had the first bit of a struggle. What I really like about it was the last two or three weeks, he's been really on point. He's really been focused. He's really worked his way through the learning curve.
“It's hard to be a first-year guy playing quarterback … It’s the hardest position to make that adjustment in a short period of time. I think he's done a really good job with it.”
Pegues averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game as a junior at Furman. He shot .420 from the floor, .362 from 3-point range and .875 from the free throw line.
He’ll be AU’s primary point guard this season with senior Denver Jones and freshman Tahaad Pettiford in reserve.
“JP is like a lot of my point guards: A really good scoring point guard,” said Pearl. “He can really shoot the basketball. He can get downhill. He makes pretty good plays, makes pretty good decisions. He's a smart player. He's a really solid defender. He's worked hard on his defense.
“Really, really pleased with JP. He's been a really good leader. He's one of our hardest workers. He does everything you ask him to do. He's a pretty good Auburn man for just now getting here.”
Pearl said Sunday’s game, which will benefit the Friends of Cleveland Park and the City of Greenville’s park restoration projects, will be an important learning experience for him and his staff.
"We don't know what we don't know, and we're going to find out a lot about ourselves in the next week, with the game Sunday at Furman,” he said.
“Just want to thank the NCAA for another great rule change. Just another really good idea -- allowing us to play other Division-I opponents, and then allowing us to be able to have some of the games in front of the public, and be able to do something with the proceeds.
Pearl said transfer guard Miles Kelly is not expected to return from an illness until next week.
Tip-off at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena is scheduled for noon CT. There is no T.V. or radio available.
