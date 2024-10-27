Familiar foe for Pegues

Pegues, a point guard, was a key offseason addition for Auburn, which will enter Bruce Pearl’s 11th season with 10 scholarship seniors and a No. 11 preseason ranking.

Sunday, he’ll be playing for the Tigers against the Paladins in a charity exhibition game in Greenville, S.C.

“I thought JP had a really good summer. I thought he had a really good start to the fall,” said Pearl. “And then, for about two or three weeks, he had the first bit of a struggle. What I really like about it was the last two or three weeks, he's been really on point. He's really been focused. He's really worked his way through the learning curve.

“It's hard to be a first-year guy playing quarterback … It’s the hardest position to make that adjustment in a short period of time. I think he's done a really good job with it.”

Pegues averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game as a junior at Furman. He shot .420 from the floor, .362 from 3-point range and .875 from the free throw line.

He’ll be AU’s primary point guard this season with senior Denver Jones and freshman Tahaad Pettiford in reserve.

“JP is like a lot of my point guards: A really good scoring point guard,” said Pearl. “He can really shoot the basketball. He can get downhill. He makes pretty good plays, makes pretty good decisions. He's a smart player. He's a really solid defender. He's worked hard on his defense.

“Really, really pleased with JP. He's been a really good leader. He's one of our hardest workers. He does everything you ask him to do. He's a pretty good Auburn man for just now getting here.”